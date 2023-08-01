Ministerial Screening: All Urhobo behind Okotete, says Mayor of Urhoboland

The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has thrown his support and that of all Urhobo behind the nomination and screening of Honourable Stella Okotete, as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, describing her as astute and impeccable in character worthy of such honourable position.

According to the former warlord in a statement issued in Abuja, Tuesday, as against what he termed envy-driven agitations by a “a fraction” of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mrs Okotete is eminently qualified to represent the oil-rich state in the current administration having written her name in gold in previous national assignments describing the M D of NEXIM bank as an addict of the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the broom party.

His Excellency noted that no one is more APC in Delta State than Okotete saying she is a young politician, who can hold her own anywhere in the world without let or hindrance while he commend the President for the choice of a youthful and vibrant lady into his cabinet adding that those attacking her are doing so vainly and are just “ranting and raving.”

The Mayor called on the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio to screen the nominee and possibly ask to bow and go in honour for the Nigerian Youths, who Okotete represents.

According to the founder of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC Okotete has paid her dues in politics particularly in the emergence of President Tinubu having been involved deeply in the electioneering campaigns and also delivered her polling unit victoriously to the APC during the February 25, presidential election wondering; “why are those who couldn’t deliver their units to the then presidential candidate are now raving in anger with vexatious sense of entitlement to ministerial nomination?”

He expressed hope that the Senate President, has accurate sense of judgment to decipher the jealous nature of those behind the agitation of the Urhobo-born politician saying, while Okotete was mobilising the voters at the grassroot for her candidate most of her attackers today were playing hide and seek game with the fortune of their presidential candidate making their district vulnerable for opposition elements to triumph.

“I call on our distinguished President of the Nigerian Senate to screen Okotete as the best ministerial nominee from Delta State. President Tinubu is a talent hunter who must seen through the capacity, loyalty and competence of this Urhobo woman and on that account she was nominated in lieu of vote traders, wheelers and dealers in treachery and backstabbing.

“Those who are attacking Okotete are enemies of Urhobo nation who have obviously lost in the game of real politik and have resorted to pettiness and frivolities. Tell us how many votes they gannered for our President at the polls. Signatories to that malicious and bellyache petitions to the Senate President should show us their track records in grassroot politics other than grandstanding to take positions after loyal party members have delivered the victory to the President at the polls.

“Those opposing forces to Okotete should bury their heads in shame, having failed their people woefully and with a history of leaders-do-nothing in their respective domains. Now they want to reap where they didn’t sow with annoying sense of entitlement as if they are more qualified than a young woman who have managed with clinical efficiency a reputable financial institution of world standard like the NEXIM Bank to a greater height. Who is more qualified than a woman who journeyed through the length and breadth of our nation during the campaigns for the emergence of APC our then presidential candidate while her critics were in the trenches of perfidy,” the Mayor stated, adding that the 10th Senate is made up of brilliant members, who can understand the pull her down gimmicks of the enemies of progress, noting that; “Okotete is a quintessential woman of substance, humble, goal getter with deep understanding of the nation’s political terrain, she’s a respectable fellow within and outside the Niger Delta region and the entire world.” “The Senate shouldn’t pander to wicked and malicious orchestra of anti democratic forces,” he said.