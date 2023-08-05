Ministerial screening: A mere charade or genuine process?

•As 10th senate continues ‘deadly’ take-a-bow tradition

•Onaiyekan, Ukeje, others speak

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Barely a week ago, President Bola Tinubu made a bold political move by sending a list of 47 ministerial nominees to the Senate for approval, thus setting the stage for a heated debate and intense scrutiny. The unveiling of the nominees sparked a wave of reactions across the country, as Nigerians closely monitored the unfolding drama surrounding the screening process.

The list of nominees comprised a mix of familiar faces and surprise inclusions.

Among them are well known members of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), signaling Tinubu’s intention ‘to foster unity and inclusivity in his administration.’

However, the list also featured several figures who have previously been entangled in political and legal controversies, fueling debates about the criteria used in the selection process.

The drama, controversies, inconsistencies, laughter and tears

Meanwhile, the screening process, carried out by the Senate, was not without its fair share of drama, laughter, and tears, as the nominees faced questions and scrutiny from the senators. Deep emotional moments also unfolded during the proceedings, revealing the human side of the nominees.

Ms. Hannatu Musawa, the nominee from Katsina State, broke down in tears while introducing herself and summarizing her resume. The Senators consoled her, and ruled that she should bow and step out of the Senate chamber. This display of emotion added a touch of vulnerability to the otherwise formal proceedings. Amidst the emotional moments, controversies emerged surrounding certain nominees.

Senator Sani Danladi, a ministerial nominee from Taraba State, was previously barred by the Supreme Court in 2019 and also gazetted by the Taraba state government from contesting or holding a political office for 10 years due to forgery and perjury.

Similarly, the screening of Bello Mohammed Goronyo, a lawyer from Sokoto State, shed light on the perplexing phenomenon of individuals with questionable academic backgrounds ascending to prominent positions.

During the screening process, Goronyo found himself in the hot seat as his academic qualifications were put under the microscope. As the sixth nominee to be examined, he confidently claimed to have obtained a law degree from Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto, while proudly stating that he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2001.

However, Senator Allwell Onyesoh from Rivers East was quick to raise concerns about the irregularities in Goronyo’s certificates.

Senator Onyesoh, meticulously studying Goronyo’s resume, tactfully probed into the authenticity of his academic achievements. With a firm yet respectful tone, he confronted Goronyo about the absence of his school certificate.

Drawing attention to the fact that Goronyo had allegedly only passed two out of the five subjects he had sat for, the senator pressed for clarification. He offered Goronyo an opportunity to provide an explanation or produce additional documentation to support his claims. In response to Senator Onyesoh’s pointed inquiry, Goronyo found himself on the defensive. Transitioning from a demeanor of confidence to one tinged with uncertainty, he struggled to justify his academic record. Nevertheless, he was asked to ‘take a bow and go’.

Likewise, when confronted with the discrepancies in his CV, Professor Joseph Utsev stood his ground, emphasizing his academic achievements. With conviction, he stated that he had graduated as the top student from the University of Agriculture in Makurdi, specializing in Civil Engineering. Utsev further revealed that he pursued a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Water Engineering at the same university, graduating in 2009.

However, despite his claims of excellence, the contradiction between his alleged birth year and the dates of his primary education remained unresolved. He was also asked to ‘take a bow and go.’

Another nominee, Dr. Doris Uzoka from Imo State, caused a stir when she omitted a question about her spouse during her introduction. This raised suspicions and prompted further scrutiny from the Senate.

While the nominee managed to deflect the question with humor, it left lingering doubts regarding transparency and accountability. She was also asked to ‘take a bow and go.’

Meanwhile, former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike’s previous statements vowing not to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) or accept a ministerial position have resurfaced on social media, casting a shadow over his nomination. His acceptance of the ministerial nomination triggered a wave of criticism, with old videos of his declarations flooding social media platforms, putting his loyalty and integrity under public scrutiny.

Again, the screening process took another controversial turn when former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Olawale Edun, was subjected to an hour-long grilling by the lawmakers. He held his ground, making bold declarations about Nigeria’s economic potential and showcasing his readiness for the demanding role of a minister. However, his grilling session raised questions about the inconsistency in the screening process, as not all nominees were subjected to the same level of scrutiny.

The climax of the screening process was reached when the Minority Leader, Senator Simon Davou Mwadikwon, challenged Dele Alake, a nominee from Lagos state, to recite the second stanza of the national anthem. The request led to a rowdy session in the Senate, with some senators vehemently opposing the request. Senate President Akpabio intervened, allowing Alake to bow and exit without complying with the request.

These incidents have, however, sparked debate about the relevance and effectiveness of the screening process. Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s approach, characterized by the continuation of the ‘take a bow and go’ tradition, also fueled suspicions of an elite conspiracy to protect their own interests.

This practice allows certain nominees, particularly those with political affiliations or connections, to bypass critical scrutiny. By granting them an easy pass, the Senate allegedly compromised its duty to ensure competent and capable individuals occupy key positions in the government. The ‘take a bow and go’ tradition not only undermined the spirit behind the screening process but also erodes public trust. These controversies surrounding the screening process of President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees prompted reactions from various quarters.

The President’s failure to attach portfolios to his nominees also drew criticism, as it contributed to undermining the integrity of the screening exercise, turning it into a mere charade.

Time will tell if the Senators did thorough job — Cardinal Onaiyekan

Speaking with Saturday Vanguard, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, emphasized the importance of upholding integrity and competence in public office. The respected religious leader stated, “Public office is a trust, and nominees should undergo thorough screening to ensure they meet the highest standards of integrity and competence. The ministerial nominees underwent screening by the National Assembly, which is responsible for scrutinizing them on our behalf. However, if they are simply asked to take a bow and move on, with the justification that the nominees are ‘excellent stuff,’ who am I to argue otherwise?

“All I can do is wait and observe how they will perform when they begin working. As the scriptures say, ‘By their fruits, we shall know them.’ The National Assembly bears the responsibility of representing us effectively. We pray that they have fulfilled this duty, but they also must remember that, as the scripture says, ‘By their (Senators) own fruits, we shall also know them.’”

Similarly, university professors, lawyers, human rights activists, and other political actors also voiced their concerns about the screening process.

Ministerial screening shouldn’t be source of comic relief — Prof. Ukeje

Charles Ukeje, a professor of International Relations at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, stated in an interview with Saturday Vanguard that the ongoing drama surrounding the ministerial screening exposed the dark side of Nigerian politics and emphasized the urgent need for a more robust and rigorous screening process. He stressed that the nation’s leadership recruitment process should not be reduced to a source of comic relief, and that the civil society must hold political leaders to higher standards of accountability, transparency, and integrity.

“In this country, we have numerous highly competent individuals for every position. I strongly believe that the government has a responsibility to assemble its best team. At this critical time, we cannot afford to settle for our second or reserve team. Thus, the message is clear: lawmakers must ensure that the President appoints the right people for the right positions, avoiding any mistakes or mismatches,” Ukeje said.

‘Take a bow and go’ makes mockery of screening process — Ude

Charles Ude, a London-trained Nigeria lawyer, expressed disappointment at the proceedings. He stated that the Senate must live up to its promise to Nigerians. The ‘bow and go’ tradition makes a mockery of the screening process. It’s a disservice to Nigerians who expected a thorough job. Ude told Saturday Vanguard, “I think it is inherent in the nature of our Senate that Senators have, over the years, relegated themselves to a secondary role compared to the presidency, despite being intended to be independent yet interdependent.

“The Senate President has demonstrated his capacity to perform well. He is intelligent and far better

than his predecessor. He is someone who thinks effectively while on seat (at plenary). I believe the issue lies in the fact that the ruling APC is attempting to stabilize their party and concentrate on handling election petitions.

“They recently experienced a party crisis, which they have just resolved. The pressure from that situation may explain the numerous instances of “take a bow and go” during the ministerial screening process, as a way of demonstrating party unity. If you ask me, they didn’t take the ministerial screening process seriously. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been absent from the screening, and several other distinguished senators are currently out of the country.

“If the president is going to present a list and every nominee is cleared, then what is the purpose? Does it mean that the DSS did a perfect job and all the individuals who have been investigated have been cleared? I believe that, aside from the retired governors who were brought back, the other ministerial nominees are highly qualified. I’m not suggesting that the president shouldn’t appoint ex-governors as ministers, but having only one or two of them would be sufficient, rather than such a large number.”

No true opposition lawmakers in 10th Senate — Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, a renowned human rights activist, stated that the unfolding drama surrounding the ministerial nominees serves as a stark reminder of the challenges and complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape and it would imply that he believes the situation highlights the difficulties and intricacies of the country’s political environment.

According to him, it also emphasizes the necessity for a strong opposition, increased transparency, accountability, and thoroughness in the democratic processes.

He said, “the unfolding drama surrounding the ministerial nominees tells us that there is no single opposition party in the country. What are the opposition members – the PDP, Labour Party, YPP, SDP, and APGA lawmakers – in the Senate doing?

“Every democracy needs opposition, but the current opposition lawmakers are all compromised. That’s why the APC (All Progressives Congress) finds it easy in the Senate. How can they effectively screen ministers in the South African parliament without the presence of Julius Malema, a 42-year-old Member of Parliament and the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters? Malema, who founded the far-left wing party in 2013, is known for thoroughly grilling nominees. Wouldn’t it be better for the opposition to stage a walkout or stay away from the Senate Chamber, rather than being present during the charade that occurs in the name of ministerial screening?” he queried in a chat with Saturday Vanguard

Conclusion

The ministerial screening sagas have not only revealed the intricate dynamics of Nigerian politics but have also underscored the importance of proper vetting in the appointment of public office holders.

Only through a rigorous and transparent approach to vetting candidates can Nigeria pave the way for a future where educational qualifications are truly indicative of an individual’s competence and suitability for public office.

By addressing the concerns raised by Nigerians and implementing transparent measures to verify the backgrounds of political nominees, the country can expect a bright future in which trust, integrity, and credibility become the guiding principles of its political landscape.

As the nation looks forward to the final list of approved ministers, the hope is that the ongoing process will ultimately serve the best interest of the Nigerian people, setting the stage for a government that is truly representative, competent, and dedicated to the task of nation-building.