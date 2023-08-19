Ministerial Portfolio: Ex-militant leader, Akpodoro congratulates Wike, Umahi, others

The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro, has congratulated the duo of the former governors of Rivers, Ebonyi States, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi respectively. Same congratulation he extended to the former Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Festus Keyamo SAN, on their recent appointment as Ministers in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, describing them as high flyers in service delivery.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement the Mayor who doubles as the founder of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A issued in Abuja, over the weekend. The president had on Wednesday handed over portfolios to his ministerial appointees.

The former Rivers State helmsman was assigned the Federal Capital Territory, while Umahi was assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Works and Housing and Keyamo, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Management.

His Excellency commended the President for the calibre of ‘technocrats’ his government has chosen to engage, noting that, the current administration has demonstrated its capacity to rebuild and reengineer a new and workable Nigeria where every segment of the nation have been carried along in utmost sincerity and in all inclusive administration based on national character and competence.

He recalled the successes achieved by the two former governors in their respective states, saying they left footprints of massive material and human developments in the sand of time while they held sway in their respective states.

Pointedly, the Ughelli South Local Government Area-born Mayor further stressed that the Minister of the FCT “changed the template of governance in the ‘garden city’ and environs as he took infrastructure development to the doorsteps of the masses of Rivers State.”

He noted that, there’s no doubt in the minds of the Nigerian people that President Tinubu has appointed core Progressives forces who will change the face of service delivery to the citizenry without let or hindrance as he described Keyamo, SAN as a top-notch in all he does saying he is not known to failure.

He called on the trio to hit the ground running in their respective ministries, stating that Nigerians expect optimal performance from them.

The Okene/Benin road according to the ex-militant leader is crying for attention maintaining that, the carnage on the road occasioned by its poor state is beyond imagination as he called on the Umahi-led Ministry to declare emergency on that stretch of road including East-West Road and others which he said are death traps.

“Previous administration made efforts to fix the roads, but their best was not good enough owing to dearth of project monitoring on the part of the agents of government, most of whom were lackadaisical. We have implicit confidence in the capacity and competence of the former Ebonyi State governor. He is tested and trusted.

“Honourable Wike, in his own part, should revisit Abuja master plan with a view to righting the wrongs of our immediate past. Abuja should be lightened up again. Illegal structures should give way while infrastructure is made core priorities of his Ministry.”

In his response to critics of Keyamo’s portfolio, the vociferous Mayor noted that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria will disappoint his critics in his sterling performance at the end of the day, adding that appointment into any position is about managerial competence and not about field of study. Keyamo, he said, has both the mental and psychological capacity to manage any human organisation to the greatest height. “We know Nigeria is a cynical society where people belly ache over the progress of others, and such unhealthy development defines witchcraft in its spirit and letters. Keyamo will surely raise the bar. He is not the first lawyer to be so appointed as the Minister of Aviation. A lawyer in the person of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode at a time headed that same Aviation Ministry. With the incited hew and cry by disgruntled elements, it goes to show that the name Keyamo sends jitters down the spines of his traducers.

“I heartily congratulate and wish them success in their respective ministries while we pray Nigeria succeeds,” the Mayor stated.