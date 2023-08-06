MINISTERIAL NORMINEES: APC chieftain lauds Tinubu on Okotete

…Says her appointment not a fluke

By Olayinka Ajayi

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Sapele, Delta State, Nice Endurance Omoike, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for nominating the Executive Director, Business Development, Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Stella Okotete, as Minister.

In a phone chat with Vanguard, Omoike described her choice as a square peg in a square hole in the new government.

He said he is also elated over the re-nomination of Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, saying his nomination is well deserved.

His words: “Stella Okotete is a very thick woman in the socio-political turf. Her achievements, records, and qualifications speak volumes for her and for the nation at large.

I wonder why some shameless people thought they could pull her down with their selfish interests. They can now bury their heads in shame as Okotete pulls through the screening exercise at the Red Chamber. Her appointment for the post of minister is not a fluke; it is well deserving, just as she is perfectly qualified for the job.

“My deepest gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for finding the duo of Okotete and Keyamo worthy enough to help actualize his earnest dream of a renewed hope and a better Nigeria for all. I strongly believe they will not disappoint him on this noble course.”