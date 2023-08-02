MINISTERIAL NOMINEES: President Tinubu short-changes South-East, S-South

President Tinubu

…Gives S-East 5 slots, S-South 7

*N-West gets 10; S-West 9, N-East 8, N-Central 8

By Clifford Ndujihe

WITH President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of 47 ministerial nominees from all the states of the country, the South-East zone has the least slots with five nominees followed by the South-South, seven.

The highest is North-West with 10 slots followed by the South-West, nine. North-East and North-Central zones have eight nominees each.

Further breakdown shows that the North has 26 nominees while the South has 21. The allocation of five nominees to the South-East, which has five states means that the zone does not have a mandatory zonal nominee.

North-West nominees

Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo (Kano)

Maryam Shetty (Kano)

Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi)

Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi)

Bello Matawalle (Zamfara)

Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina)

Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)

Muhammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa)

Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna)

Bello Muhammad Goronyo (Sokoto)

South-West slots

Bosun Tijani (Ogun)

Isiak Salako (Lagos)

Tunji Alausa (Lagos)

Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun)

Lola Ade-John (Lagos)

Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo)

Dele Alake (Ekiti)

Olawale Edun (Ogun)

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo)

North-East

Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe)

Simon Lalong (Plateau)

Prof Tahir Mamman (Adamawa)

Alkali Ahmed Said (Gombe)

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi)

Ali Pate (Bauchi)

Abubakar Kyari (Borno)

Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba)

North-Central nominees

Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi)

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger)

Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba)

Zephaniah Jizallo (FCT, Abuja)

Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara)

Mohammad Idris (Niger)

Joseph Utsev (Benue)

Imman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa)

South-South

Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa)

Abubakar Momoh (Edo)

Betta Edu (Cross River)

Nyesom Wike (Rivers)

Ekperipe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom)

Stella Okotete (Delta)

John Enoh (Cross River)

South-East

Uche Nnaji (Enugu)

Doris Uzoka (Imo)

David Umahi (Ebonyi)

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia)

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye (Anambra)