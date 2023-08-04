Ministerial nominees and Akpabio’s ‘bow and go’

Senate President, Akpabio

LET us commend the 10th National Assembly led by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, for opting to shelve the usual annual recess of the Federal Legislature which takes place soon after the full installation of every session.

This time of the year is normally very busy for the National Assembly, as it is the period when the appropriation bill for the next budget year is prepared. The additional challenge of needing to screen the ministerial nominees calls for the sacrifice of shelving this wasteful recess.

Some Nigerians have criticised the profile of Tinubu’s nominees as a prospective cabinet crowded with politicians. This list is already being called a “compensation” cabinet because many of the nominees played various roles in the emergence of Tinubu as president.

Godswill Akpabio who enjoys full Tinubu support for the Senate presidency, ministerial nominees such as Ms Uju Ohanenye, Dr Beta Edu, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, former Governor Nyesom Wike, Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha, Senator Dave Umahi and others, played various roles in Tinubu’s emergence as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at a juncture that former President Muhammadu Buhari wanted to impose his choice successor.

The truth and reality of politics is that it is impossible to sideline politicians or ignore the roles some of them played in the process that leads a political party to the seat of power. Some of these politicians have also demonstrated adequate capacity in their previous public office roles. Tinubu’s cabinet nominees are a mixture of politicians (some of whom are tested technocrats) and people from the private sector.

What matters the most is how the president deploys and supervises them to deliver his campaign promises. Tinubu’s preference for teamwork can only succeed if he takes full charge of his government rather than Buhari’s method of leaving his appointees to do whatever they liked. This created rivalries, like the episode where Communications Minister, Sheikh Isa Pantami’s operatives chased Diaspora Commission Chairperson, Abike Dabiri and her staff out of a public facility with guns!

Our only grouse is that President Tinubu continued with the unwholesome practice of sending his nominees to the Senate without attaching their portfolios. This does not make for a thorough screening exercise. It renders the screening as a mere charade, which is unacceptable. This “surprise” factor is an enduring legacy of the military era.

The manner in which Senate President Akpabio is presiding over the screening is also not helping matters. The continuation of the “take a bow and go” tradition of past sessions of the Senate smacks of elite conspiracy and protection of elite interests at the people’s expense. It negates the very spirit behind the screening of cabinet nominees.

Let the work begin.