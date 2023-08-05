Ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani under fire over unpatriotic tweets

Bosun Tijani

One of the ministerial nominees, Bosun Tijani has come under fire over tweets from four years ago that described Nigeria as ‘a bloody expensive tag’.

Tijani, CEO and co-founder of CcHub had also tackeld President Tinubu, at the time.

He had tweeted, “Nigeria is a blood expensive tag to have against your name. Leave patriotism for a minute. That tag is a bloody waste of energy. A second foreign passport isn’t sufficient to clean the sin.”

One user that goes by Abdul_A_Bello in response to Tijani’s nomination tweeted, “I personally collated screenshots of selected Bosun Tijani toxic posts about Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , the former President Buhari and many others. Sent it to my Senator representing my constituency so he can throw it to the floor of the House during Bosun’s ministerial screening. @bosuntijani called ASO ROCK “AssholeRock” and described Nigeria as a wrong country to represent…Such persons are not patriotic enough to serve in such position of authority. I expect the @NGRSenate to reject this nomination without further delay.”

@adeosunm tweeted, “Consistency in character is highly regarded virtue that reflects a person’s commitment to principles and values. Consistency involves acting in a steady, predictable manner & being honestly upright. It leads to trust, respect & reputation in relationships. Bosun Tijani lacks it!”