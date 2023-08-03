Ministerial nomination: Tunji-Ojo equipped for office — APC chieftain

By Dickson Omobola

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, Kodlichukwu Okelekwe, has hailed Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo over his nomination as a minister, by President Bola Tinubu.

Okelekwe, in a statement, said Tunji-Ojo’s appointment is a reflection of his reputation as an accomplished professional with vast experience in both the private and public sectors of the economy.

The APC chieftain, who was the APC senatorial candidate in Anambra Central, in the 2023 polls, said: “Tunji-Ojo’s record as a legislator clearly demonstrates his capacity to tackle complex issues, show remarkable foresight and take informed decisions in the critical sectors of the economy, especially oil and gas, information technology, agriculture, finance, manufacturing and management consultancy, are well established and thoroughly validate his nomination.

“The nominee’s extraordinary record of public service has earned him the deep respect and admiration of countless industry professionals, who fully understand and appreciate his tenacity, integrity and sound leadership and judgment, marking him out as an outstanding choice for ministerial responsibilities.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that you (Tunji-Ojo) are fully qualified and equipped for the office of a minister and that your expertise and genuine and demonstrated concern for the welfare of the people will make your tenure exceptionally impactful and successful. “