Ministerial nomination: Tijani ‘ll boost growth of tech ecosystem – APC Group

Bosun Tijani

By Uche Kenechukwu

A pressure group, Young Professionals in APC, has said the nomination of Mr. Bosun Tijani as minister would further boost the growth of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

They explained that the nominee’s experience in the tech sector would played a pivotal role in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation within the country.

A statement by the representative of the group, Mr. Jide Kelani, commended President Bola Tinubu for the choice of Tijani, who is the Co-founder of Co-Creation Hub.

The statement reads: “The group recognizes Tijani’s significant impact in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem and his global contributions, highlighting the immense value he is expected to bring not only to the president’s cabinet but also to Nigerian youths at large.

” Tijani, a renowned figure in the Nigerian tech industry, has played a pivotal role in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation within the country.

As the co-founder of Co-Creation Hub, he has been instrumental in driving the growth of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, nurturing startups, and empowering young entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital age.

“The young professionals in the APC firmly believe that Mr. Tijani’s nomination as a minister is a testament to the government’s commitment to harnessing the potential of technology and innovation for national development.

“We commend the President for recognizing the need to include individuals with a deep understanding of the tech sector in his cabinet, as this will undoubtedly contribute to the formulation of effective policies and strategies to propel Nigeria’s digital economy forward.

” Mr. Tijani’s appointment holds immense promise for Nigerian youths. With his extensive experience and expertise. He is well-positioned to advocate for policies that promote digital skills development, job creation, and inclusive growth.

“By leveraging his knowledge and networks, Mr. Tijani can serve as a bridge between the government and the vibrant tech community, fostering collaboration and creating opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive in the digital era.

“We are delighted that President Tinubu has chosen Mr. Bosun Tijani as a minister. His track record in the tech industry speaks for itself, and we believe he will bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a youth-centric approach to the government’s agenda. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact he will make in shaping policies that drive digital transformation and empower Nigerian youths.

“We urge the Senate to expedite the confirmation process, recognizing the urgency of having Mr. Tijani’s expertise and vision in the government’s decision-making processes.

As the nation eagerly awaits the confirmation of Mr. Bosun Tijani as a minister, his nomination stands as a testament to the government’s recognition of the vital role that technology and innovation play in Nigeria’s development. With his extensive experience and unwavering commitment to empowering Nigerian youths, Mr. Tijani has the potential to drive transformative change and shape a brighter future for the nation.”