Ministerial nomination: Stop campaign of calumny against Matawalle — Arewa youths

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Coalition of Arewa Youths, yesterday, frowned at those embarking on campaign of calumny against former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle saying those involved in demarketing him, it lack substance and veracity.

The youths, in a statement by its coordinator, Muazzam Garko, faulted those against Matawalle’s nomination as minister.

Garko, in a statement titiled ‘Desist from your wicked imagination’, said: “The Coalition of Arewa Youths is not unmindful of desperate actions of spineless and faceless aggrieved persons who are committed to sustained character assassination of former Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

“There has been a sustained onslaught on his integrity by these people while they rely on rumours and vindictive utterances of persons which is lacking in substance and veracity.

“The incessant and ubiquitous allegations of graft against him have been taken to a new height of buffoonery and intellectual irritation.

“Dr Bello Matawalle has been out of office for over 60 days, and we strongly believe if these allegations are true, the obviously unfriendly administration in Zamfara State or the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, would have instituted any form of action against him either as criminal investigation or prosecution.

“As we speak, there is no such thing and it will be responsible and sensible for such persons behind these attacks to see the futility of their efforts.

“We are also not unmindful of the fact that all these were aimed at demarketing Dr Matawalle from getting a national assignment as a Minister in the new administration, we were not surprised when articles filled with such baseless and unsubstantiated allegations resurfaced and widely syndicated.

“In furtherance of education of the sponsors of the wicked iagination, the administration of President Bola Tinubu subjected his ministerial nominees to intense scrutiny by relevant security agencies and it is evident Dr Matawalle was measured an was never found wanting. It was case of someone considered a great asset to the country and an appointment which will enable the government and Nigerians benefit from his sterling leadership qualities and resourcefulness.

“We hope this put an end to this foolery and desperation as it shall remain an effort in futility.”