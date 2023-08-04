Ministerial nomination shows Tinubu understands Nigeria – Orji Kalu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia state, has commended President Bola Tinubu on the ministerial nomination, saying the President has a demonstrated understanding of the Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

Kalu stated this in a social media video post via his official Facebook page on Friday.

According to him, with the ministerial list, President Tinubu is setting an agenda, showing that he is ready to run again come 2027.

The former governor said President Tinubu has shown a deep understanding of the intricacies and challenges of the nation’s polity.

He said, “For me, the president has demonstrated capacity of understanding the diversity and geographical spread of Nigeria.

“I know many people will be complaining that some zones get more, and some did not get more, yes, it is in order, the constitution provides that every state must have one but I appeal that he should give south east one more to be able to have the sixth one that they used to have.

“To be honest with you, the ministerial list have shown that the president will understand the fundamental problems of Nigerians. Tinubu has shown an understanding of the rudiments of political processes.”

Recall that President Tinubu has replaced a ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty, choosing two others, Festus Keyamo and Dr Mariga Mahmoud.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the replacement when he read out a letter by the President during Friday’s plenary session.

The development comes moments before the fourth round of screening commenced with a former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, who mounted the podium at 12:14 pm.

Those awaiting screening also include former Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Others are Abdullahi Gwarzo, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Yusuf Sununu, Ibrahim Geidam, Lola John, Shuaibu Audu, Tahir Mamman, Aliyu Abdullahi, Alkali Saidu, Heineken Lokpobori, Maigari Ahmadu, and Zaphaniah Jisalo.

Shetty’s name was however withdrawn from the supplementary list of ministerial nominees.