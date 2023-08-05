Ministerial list: Hope not lost, the best is yet to come – Maryam Shetty 

A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Maryam Shetty, whose ministerial nomination was withdrawn by President Bola Tinubu said hopes have not been lost and the best is yet to come.

Shetty said this in a statement posted on her verified Facebook page on Saturday.

She said, “Life, with its characteristic unpredictability, led to the withdrawal of my nomination.”

She said the withdrawal of her ministerial nomination by President Tinubu is not a setback but a divine will.

Recall that about one week after his first batch list of 28 ministerial nominees was sent to the Senate, Tinubu, last Wednesday, sent 19 more names to the upper chamber for confirmation as ministers.

Shetty, from Kano State, was one of the nominees in the supplementary ministerial list for confirmation.

But in a twist of events, just before her screening before the red chamber on Friday, the President removed Shetty’s name and replaced her with two others — Festus Keyamo and Mariya Mahmoud.

Shetty said she felt “sheer joy and pride” at my nomination as it was “a validation of my capabilities, a nod to my vision, and a sign that our great nation was ready to embrace a future where young women like me, even from the most traditional parts of Nigeria, can hold positions of influence and power”.

“Yet, life, with its characteristic unpredictability, led to the withdrawal of my nomination. To some, this could seem like a setback, but my faith as a devout Muslim guided my understanding. I saw it as the divine will of Allah, who I believe grants power as He wishes, when He wishes. His plans are always superior to ours.

“Even with this unexpected twist, my gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering me for such an esteemed position remains undiminished.

“The journey doesn’t end here; I believe this is a mere stepping stone, the best is yet to come. My resolve to serve my beloved country, Nigeria, in any capacity I can, is stronger than ever.

“I would like to assure my incredible supporters that this is not an end, it is the dawn of a new era I urge all of us to continue praying for our nation and to stand behind our President as he strives to better Nigeria.

“My nomination may have been withdrawn, but my hope is unwavering. As I have often stated, Hope is not lost; maybe I will come back again,” she said.