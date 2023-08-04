Ministerial Nomination: Group hails Abubakar Momoh on Senate clearance

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Afenmai Peoples Descendant Association (APDA) a social political organization from Edo North Senatorial district has congratulated Engr. Abubakar Momoh on his appointment and seamless clearance by the Senate as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory statement, the Association tasked the Minister on grassroots development and extoled the exemplary performance of Engr. Abubukar Momoh in his career and service to his people,

According to the statement, this qualified him for a ministerial position to deliver quality service to Afenmai People and Nigeria in general.

The group comprising sons and daughters of Afenmai people worldwide, in the statement signed by the President and General Secretary of the body, Patriot Kennedy Izuagbe and Patriot Lucky Anyia respectively stated that there is no doubt that Engr Momoh is a round peg in a round hole in light of the pedigree he is bringing to bear on this national assignment.

The foremost group further said that having served in various representative positions as Councilor, Council Chairman, Member, Edo State House of Assemby and two-term Member of the House of Representatives, the entire Afenmai community expects Engr Momoh to as usual demonstrate why he is generally seen as a politician with a nose for grassroots/community development.

“Although his current assignment is one that puts the entire Nation and Edo State in his portfolio, nevertheless, we implore him to work assiduously to bring the dividends of democracy closer home to the long suffering Afenmai Communities.

“Social challenges of poor infrastructural development, high rate of youth unemployment, improvised peasant farmers, unending insecurity amongst others abound in Afenmai land. Being a grassroot politician who is very familiar with these challenges, we expect nothing less than him taking up this appointment by the scruff on the neck and creating a pathway to helping to ameliorating these challenges”

The statement added, “We believe in Engr Abubakar Momoh’s capacity and capability to deliver on this new national assignment and pray that he succeeds exceedingly.”