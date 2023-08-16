Ministerial list: We’re not aware of any security report against Okotete — Delta APC

Okotete

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

ORGANIZING Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, across 25 local government areas in Delta state have said that they were not aware of any security report indicting ministerial nominee, Stella Okotete.

They urged President Bola Tinubu to prevail on members of the National Assembly to screen and confirm Okotete as Minister.

Okotete who was nominated by President Tinubu alongside 48 others for ministerial appointments is yet to be confirmed for the position by the National Assembly.

The APC group, on Wednesday, told the Department of State Security Services, DSS, to make public, security report indicting her if there was any.

Speaking with newsmen in Asaba, Organising Secretary of the APC in state Ejogbamu Okoro, said: “we are begging Mr. President who had initially nominated her that Deltans are happy that we have the likes of Stella Okotete as a Minister.”

He said Okotete played a pivotal role during the campaigns across the 25 local government areas in the state, adding that she supported the party’s electioneering campaigns on a day-to-day basis.

According to him, the support provided by Stella Okotete during the presidential election was evident even in the creeks, noting that she ensured that the APC won the Presidential, National Assembly and Governorship elections from her unit, ward and local government areas.

Ejogbamu said, “Being a Minister is to support the Party we still have another election coming by 2027, we need the likes of Stella Okotete who has been working tirelessly for the party to be sworn-in as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“So, those of us who are organizing secretaries in our great party APC in Delta, we are begging Mr. President, having participated actively in campaign activities, to consider Stella Okotete as a Minister.”