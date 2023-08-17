Ministerial list: Tinubu to swear in newly appointees Monday

President Bola Tinubu is expected to swear in his cabinet on Monday, August 21.

Director of the Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 am at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja.

According to the statement, the ministers are permitted to bring two guests each.

The statement reads, “The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows.

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023.

Venue: State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja. Time: 10:00 am.

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 9:00 am,” it added.

Recall that President Tinubu allocated portfolios to his ministerial nominees on Wednesday.

The list was announced to journalists by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Ngelale, Tinubu appointed Mr. Wale Edun as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, while Bunmi Tunji is the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, is Bosun Tijani while Ishak Salako was appointed as the Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management.

The immediate past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi were appointed as ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Minister of Works, respectively.