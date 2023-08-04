Ministerial list: Tinubu needs more women in his cabinet — APWEN

….Says women need equal opportunity across the country

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Reactions have continued to trail the ministerial list sent to the National Assembly by the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, even as the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,, APWEN, has joined other women groups to applaud the decision of the president to include more women in his administration.

In a chat with Vanguard, former President of APWEN, Engr. Felicia Agubata, said, that, it s good but still short of the 35 percent female representation as requested by the women.

However, she expressed optimism that with the second list attaining the 35 per cent will be achieved.

It is therefore imperative that women enjoy equal opportunity to be extended to them across the country yet to benefit from ministerial appointments.

“Inclusion based on competence and ability to add value, is the way to go, she said.

Her words, “The president is modern in his attitude and obviously knows what he wants. As a nationalist and gender equity enthusiast , I am eagerly looking forward to the next batch of nominees” .

Meanwhile, Agubata congratulates all nominees, both males and females while reminding them of the enormous task ahead and wished them success as a team

In the opinion of getting fresh blood in the cabinet, Agubata said, “Fresh blood in this particular context would lead to creation of a hybrid team that is the established politicians and new people .

“Infusion of fresh blood will bode well for the nation to the extent that they would bring freshness and zeal or gusto to the teams and by extension to the governance table.

“Indeed , an ad-mixture of old hands and fresh entrants ,in my own opinion , would lead to more aggression , innovation and creativity in problem solving .

“I will subscribe to recruitment of more fresh hands to augment the established politicians. Currently , there seems to be more of one and not quite enough of the other group.

“Perhaps, as the government stabilizes , injection of more fresh hands will hopefully happen.

“If you look at how the country is today , you would agree with me that there is need for deliberate pulling together ( inclusion ) and pushing in one direction.

“Appointing core party members only , means the exclusion of a vast portion of other stake holders in the Nigerian project ie excluding them from participating in finding solutions to our national problems .

“As much as core party members should be on board, there is need for other interest groups to come on board too .

“Remember, Mr President campaigned on the mantra of building a government of national competence . Competence does not reside exclusively in one group .

“Anybody can agitate for their convictions. It is within the ambit of their civil rights to do so under our constitution.

“However, it is the prerogative of Mr President to choose his team. In so doing, it is recommended that he listens to constructive objections as the case may be from the citizenry.

“By and large , all appointments remain the President’s call to make.The buck stops with him”, she submitted.