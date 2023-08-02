Home » News » Ministerial list: Tinubu appoints 19 additional ministerial nominees [See full list]
News

August 2, 2023

Ministerial list: Tinubu appoints 19 additional ministerial nominees [See full list]

Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu, has appointed an additional ministerial nominees in a list forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Senate President Godwill Akpabio announced the names of the second batch of the President’s ministerial nominees during the ministerial screening on Wednesday.

The former  Speaker,  House  of Representatives and the Chief of  staff  to  Tinubu,  Femi Gbajiabiamila had, earlier on Wednesday, submitted the remaining list of ministerial nominees to the Senate.

The list is a completion of the remaining eleven states  that have not been alloted a ministerial slot.

1.    AHMED TIJJANI

2.    BOSUN TIJJANI

3.    DR MARYAM SHETTI

4.    ISHAK SALAKO

5.    TUNJI ALAUSA

6.    TANKO SUNUNU

7.    ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA

Related News

8.    ATIKU BAGUDU

9.    BELLO MATAWALLE

10.   IBRAHIM GEIDAM

11.   SIMON BAKO LALONG

12.    LOLA ADEJO

13.  SHUAIBU ABUBAKAR

14.  TAHIR MAMMAN

15.    ALIYU SABI

16.    ALKALI AHMED

17.   HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI

18.   UBA MAIGARI

19.    ZEPHANIAH JISSALO

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.