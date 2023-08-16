Ministerial list: Tinubu allots portfolios to cabinet nominees [See full list]

President Bola Tinubu, has allocated portfolio to his ministerial nominees.

The list was announced to journalists by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the list, Mr. Wale Edun is the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, while Bunmi Tunji is the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, is Bosun Tuani, Ishak Salako, Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management,

In the new list, the immediate past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, as ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Minister of Works, respectively.

SEE FULL LIST: Ministerial Portfolios

South West

Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy —- Bosun Tijani

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management – Ishak Salako

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Power – Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare – Tunji Alausa

Minister of Solid Minerals Development – Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism – Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation – Adegboyega Oyetola

South-East

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment – Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology -Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment – Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs – Uju Kennedy

Minister of works – David Umahi

South-South

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development – Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youths – Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation – Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources – Ekperipe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources – Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development – John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory – Nyesom Wike

North West

Minister of, Art, Culture and the Creative Economy – Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence – Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State, Defence – Bello Matawalle

Minister of State, Education, Yusuf T. Sununu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi T. Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Environment and Ecological Management- (Kaduna)

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory – Maria Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronto

North East

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security- Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Education- Tahir Maman

Minister of Interior- Sa’idu A. Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs- Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare- Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs- Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development- U. Maigari Ahmadu

North-Central

Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu

Minister of Information and National Orientation – Muhammed Idris

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice – Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment – Simon Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs – Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs – Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation – Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security – Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi