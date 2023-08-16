Ministerial list: Tinubu allots portfolios to cabinet nominees [See full list]

President Bola Tinubu, has allocated portfolio to his ministerial nominees.
The list was announced to journalists by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.
According to the list, Mr. Wale Edun is the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, while Bunmi Tunji is the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.
The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, is Bosun Tuani, Ishak Salako, Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management,
In the new list, the immediate past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi, as ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Minister of Works, respectively.
SEE FULL LIST: Ministerial Portfolios
South West
Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy —- Bosun Tijani
Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management – Ishak Salako
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun
Minister of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister of Power – Adebayo Adelabu
Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare – Tunji Alausa
Minister of Solid Minerals Development – Dele Alake
Minister of Tourism – Lola Ade-John
Minister of Transportation – Adegboyega Oyetola
South-East
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment – Doris Anite
Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology -Uche Nnaji
Minister of State, Labour and Employment – Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of Women Affairs – Uju Kennedy
Minister of works – David Umahi
South-South
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development – Festus Keyamo
Minister of Youths – Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation – Betta Edu
Minister of State, Gas Resources – Ekperipe Ekpo
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources – Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of Sports Development – John Enoh
Minister of Federal Capital Territory – Nyesom Wike
North West
Minister of, Art, Culture and the Creative Economy – Hannatu Musawa
Minister of Defence – Mohammed Badaru
Minister of State, Defence – Bello Matawalle
Minister of State, Education, Yusuf T. Sununu
Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi T. Gwarzo
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
Minister of Environment and Ecological Management- (Kaduna)
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory – Maria Mahmud
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronto
North East
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security- Abubakar Kyari
Minister of Education- Tahir Maman
Minister of Interior- Sa’idu A. Alkali
Minister of Foreign Affairs- Yusuf M. Tuggar
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare- Ali Pate
Minister of Police Affairs- Ibrahim Geidam
Minister of State, Steel Development- U. Maigari Ahmadu
North-Central
Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu
Minister of Information and National Orientation – Muhammed Idris
Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice – Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of Labour and Employment – Simon Lalong
Minister of State, Police Affairs – Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs – Zephaniah Jisalo
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation – Joseph Utsev
Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security – Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.