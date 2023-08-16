Ministerial List: Tinubu allots Finance to Edun, as Keyamo, Alake get Aviation, Solid Minerals

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Wale Edun as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Tinubu also appointed Dele Alake as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, while Festus Keyamo is to man the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The list was announced to journalists by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

In the list released by the presidency, Professor Tahir Mamman will be the Minister of Education.

Others are Doris Ante as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Uche Nnaji as the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology; Hannatu Musawa as the Minister of, Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, while Mohammed Badaru emerged as the Minister of Defence.