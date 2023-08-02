Ministerial list: Oyetola, Lalong, Bagudu make Tinubu’s second batch of nominees

President of the Senate, Senator Godwill Akpabio, has announced the second batch of President Bola Tinubu of ministerial nominees.

Former governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Bello Metawale (Zamfara) were announced by the Senate President.

Akpabio, who presided on the ongoing ministerial screening, read the names of the new batch of ministerial nominees at the plenary on Wednesday.

The former Speaker, House of Representatives and the Chief of staff to Tinubu, Femi Gbajiabiamila, had earlier on Wednesday, submitted the remaining list of ministerial nominees to the Senate.

The list is a completion of the remaining eleven states that have not been alloted a ministerial slot.

To allow Gbajiabiamila to present the list, the Senate invoked its Order 12(i) to allow the former speaker enter the chamber at 3.15pm.