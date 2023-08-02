Home » News » Ministerial list: Oyetola, Lalong, Bagudu make Tinubu’s second batch of nominees
News

August 2, 2023

Ministerial list: Oyetola, Lalong, Bagudu make Tinubu’s second batch of nominees

Godswill Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godwill Akpabio, has announced the second batch of  President Bola Tinubu of ministerial nominees.

Former governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Bello Metawale (Zamfara) were announced by the Senate President.

Akpabio, who presided on the ongoing ministerial screening, read the names of the new batch of ministerial nominees at the plenary on Wednesday.

The former  Speaker,  House  of Representatives and the Chief of  staff  to  Tinubu,  Femi Gbajiabiamila, had earlier on Wednesday, submitted the remaining list of ministerial nominees to the Senate.

The list is a completion of the remaining eleven states  that have not been alloted a ministerial slot.

To allow Gbajiabiamila  to present  the list, the Senate  invoked its Order 12(i) to allow the former speaker enter the chamber  at 3.15pm.

