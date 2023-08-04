Ministerial List: Matawalle’s nomination revives APC in Zamfara, says Shinkafi

Matawalle

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Sani Shinkafi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of former Zamfara Governor, Dr Bello Matawalle, for a ministerial position as a significant move that has revived the confidence of party members in the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Shinkafi said that this move was a commendable development and a beacon of hope for the party faithful in the North-West region.

Dr Shinkafi, a member of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, stated: “Tinubu’s decision is a testament to his vision for a prosperous Nigeria. It is patriotism at its finest.”

He highlighted the appointment as a crucial step towards steering the nation towards progress, development, and advancement.

According to him, Dr. Matawalle is a proven leader and administrator who is expected to bring significant value to President Tinubu’s government.

He added that as Nigerians eagerly await the dividends of democracy, Dr. Matawalle’s extensive experience in politics, including his roles as a commissioner, three-time member of the House of Representatives, and the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, would be a valuable asset for Tinubu’s administration.

He stressed that during his tenure as the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Matawalle successfully garnered the highest number of votes for Tinubu in the entire North West region, despite notable security challenges.

“Matawalle’s achievements as the action governor of Zamfara State are an eloquent testimony of his competence, capacity, and courage to meet the yearnings and expectations of the people under his watch,” Dr Shinkafi stated.

He further hailed Dr Matawalle’s integrity, expressing confidence that he will meet the expectations of Nigerians in their quest for a strong, stable, progressive, equitable, and peaceful democratic society.

“Dr Matawalle will justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in him,” he predicted.

In a call to national unity, Dr Shinkafi urged fellow Nigerians to set aside partisan politics to support President Tinubu and his ministerial team’s efforts in building a better nation.

“With God on our side, the nation will overcome the current socio-economic, political, and security challenges,” he asserted, adding that the President’s assembled ministerial team would renew the people’s hope, paving the way for a prosperous Nigeria.