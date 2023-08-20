Ministerial appointments: We‘ll sue Tinubu for non-inclusion – Persons With Disabilities

Tinubu

By Bashir Bello

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to swear-in his Ministers and members of his cabinet on Monday, the umbrella body of Persons With Disability, Northern Nigeria Disability Forum, NNDF has threatened legal action against the President over non-inclusion in the ministerial and other political appointments.

The National Chairman of the forum, Yerima Suleiman on Sunday disclosed the forum’s intention to approach the court, citing a law signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 which stipulates that 5% of all political appointments should be allocated to persons with disabilities.

Suleiman said the decision by the forum to approach the court was to ensure their constitutional rights are upheld.

According to him, “we will approach the court to interpret the law. The 2018 law signed by the former President Muhammadu Buhari makes it mandatory that 5 per cent of the appointments be allocated to persons with disabilities. So that is why we felt we don’t have any representative in all the political appointments made so far.

“So that is why we planned to approach the court to help us interpret the law made by the former President.

“We are therefore not in support of the swearing in ceremony of the ministers.

“Some persons might want to say that but there was a commission created to cater for persons with disability. That doesn’t affect the 5 per cent allocation of political appointment for the persons as contained in the law,” Suleiman however stated.