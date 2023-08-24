Ministerial appointments: Stay focused, Youth leader urges Tinubu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A former National President, Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, Chairman of Interfaith Coalition Conference and National Youth Leader, Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians, CNNC, Engr. Daniel Kadzai has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to be distracted by a section of people kicking against some of his ministerial appointments.

The former CAN youth leader said instead, the president should build ties with North-Central, Northeast and Southeast

Kadzai said this while lampooning a popular Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and other Northerners, who have been attacking Tinubu for appointing the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Recall that Wike was among the 45 ministers sworn into office by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja last week.

Following his inauguration, Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi in a viral video, described Wike as a hater of Northern Nigeria and an infidel.

The statement by Gumi and his co-travelers has since prompted widespread outrage and controversies and has been described as disheartening by individuals and groups, who wonder why some peoples still engage in hate speech and divisive rhetoric, seeking to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians.

Kadzai said that Nigerians must uphold the principle that the country belongs to all its citizens, regardless of religious, ethnic, or political affiliations.

He maintained that the unity and cooperation among all regions are crucial to the nation’s progress and development.

“I want to congratulate Nigerians for having a government that is introducing dialogue in the process of selection and appointments,” Engr. Daniel Kadzai said.

“The appointment of the Secretary General of the Federation, a minority Tiv man from Benue State, is a big plus to the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“Also, the selection of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, from another minority group is another big plus.

“It shows that the South South has not been forgotten. I was so surprised that when this man was campaigning some people imputed issues of religious sentiment in the polity.

“They were calling him all manner of names…saying he is an infidel. And these elements are still existing in this country, a secular country.

“Nigeria is recognised as a secular state. I don’t see people coming out to protest against appointment, election and recruitment on the basis of religion or attacking people on the basis of ethnicity.

“I see 21st century Nigerians as looking for the progress of this nation. We should be able to come together because disaster, if occurred, will not spare an Igbo man, Hausa man or Yoruba man. It comes to all of us.

“Some people are castigating Mr. President for appointing the minister of FCT from Rivers State. This man is a Nigerian. I recall when there was a fire outbreak in Sokoto. He visited the state and gave them N500 million, not minding whether they were Muslims or Christians.

That same man is being castigated now and called infidel because he’s appointed the FCT minister.

“God forbid that we have this mentality in this 21st century.

“Are we talking about religion or how to salvage the nation? The ministers should serve Nigerians. They’re there to serve Nigerians. Not to enrich themselves. Not for their states, Local Governments or tribes.

“One good thing is the fact that Wike has been appointed as the FCT minister. I don’t have a problem with that because the country is our own. All of us.

“Since after Jeremiah Useni, we’ve not had a Christian as the FCT minister. And it seems some of these our brothers from the North, some of these Islamic clerics are kicking against it. Calling Wike out and saying that Bola Tinubu gave Abuja to an infidel. Calling Wike an infidel.

“This is provocative and inciting. It is the height of arrogance. As a matter of fact, who are the majority in Abuja?

“The Gbagyis [real owners of Abuja], are they Christians or Muslims? Two-third of the investments in Abuja belong to the Igbos.

“So, who is this demon that is trying to create a problem? I became so angry when I saw the story. We can’t continue like this.

“As a leader, you don’t come out to speak anyhow. How will someone come out to say that giving an Igbo man, Wike Abuja is like giving Abuja to an infidel?

Kadzai further urged Tinubu not to be distracted but remain focused on his “Renewed Hope Agenda” for all Nigerians.

“Your Excellency, we note with delight your unprecedented efforts in bringing all factions of the people from diverse parts of Nigeria together irrespective of tribe and religious affiliations for the progress of our nation. Please stay focused! ” he said.