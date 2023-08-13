Ministerial appointments: Gbajabiamila is a man of integrity – APC group

Gbajabiamila

…supports Laguda for House of Reps candidate, Surulere constituency 1 bye-poll

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has passed a vote of confidence on the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying he is a man of integrity and long standing excellence.

The council was reacting to what it called disgraceful and embarrassing outburst by a group accusing Gbajabiamila of biases in the appointment of ministers and other top officials of government.

The National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, who stated this at the weekend, during a courtesy visit to one of the aspirants for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos, Fuad Laguda, in Lagos, said “President Bola Tinubu is saddled with the responsibility of appointing those to work with him.”

He therefore, urged those accusing Gbajabiamila of underhand dealings to know where to direct their grievances.

Bamigbade said, “We find it appalling and disgusting that a faceless group masquerading as supporters of APC are accusing our Rt Hon, Femi Gbajabiamila of sidelining them in the appointment of Ministers.

“Maybe they need to be reminded that Gbajabiamila is not in charge of issuing appointment letters but the President and Commander-In-Chief, Bola Tinubu.

“We must also ask, where did this faceless group emanate from? What role did they play in the entire electioneering process and why in a haste to cast aspersion on a government that is barely two months out of four-year term?

“We in APC Professional Council believe the government will not be distracted and the Gbajabiamila we know is an embodiment of integrity who in his long years as a parliamentarian demonstrated that in the handling of the affairs of his offices as Minority Leader, Majority Leader and eventually the Speaker of House of Representatives”, he said.

As preparations get underway to fill the vacant position of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos following the resignation of Gbajabiamila after his appointment as Chief of Staff, Bamigbade drummed support for one of the aspirants, Kayode Laguda, saying “he wields the capacity to offer effective representation to the people of the constituency if elected as member House of Representatives in the forthcoming bye election.