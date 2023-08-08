Ministerial Appointments: Be your brother’s keeper, George Ogaga urges Delta South Group

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A prominent member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state, Hon. George Ogaga, has admonished stakeholders from Delta South to ‘be their brothers’ keepers’ in response to their protest against President Tinubu’s nomination of two ministers from Delta Central.

In a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja, Ogaga argued that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has committed no transgression in his appointments, urging unity and support for the new ministers.

Discontent had arisen within the ranks of stakeholders from Delta South, led by the national president of Ijaw People’s Development Initiative (IPDI), Comrade Ozobo Austin.

Austin had vehemently argued that it should have been Delta South’s turn to produce the next federal minister and not Delta Central. He described the President’s decision as an act of ‘injustice, marginalisation and deprivation’ against the people of Delta South.

However, Ogaga, who is also the Delta state Coordinator South-South Movement for Tinubu/Shetima, countered this viewpoint.

He expressed surprise at the IPDI protest, insisting that President Tinubu should be lauded for his ‘love and magnanimity’ towards the state.

He recalled that during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, Delta South had been allocated two ministerial slots, a decision which did not result in widespread controversy.

“It is expected at this point in time to commend and thank the President for allocating two ministerial slots to Delta state, irrespective of the region that he has chosen.

“Delta South had under the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo got two ministerial slots and heaven did not fall. Roland Oritsejafor and Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, both from Delta South, were appointed by President Obasanjo. It is unwise for anybody to cast aspersion on the President for considering Delta Central,” Ogaga said.

Ogaga concluded his statement by urging all stakeholders from the state to offer full support to the ministerial nominees, as well as the Tinubu-led administration, for the overall improvement of the country.

His appeal underscored the long-standing tension between different regions in the state, but also served as a call for unity and cooperation in the face of political disagreements.