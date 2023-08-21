Ministerial appointment: Tunji-Ojo resigns as Lawmaker

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has resigned his membership of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Tunji-Ojo, who represented the Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, was among the ministers-designate of President Bola Tinubu.

His resignation came some hours before the swearing-in of the ministers-designate.

The House Spokesperson Hon Akin Rotimi Who confirmed to Vanguard that Tunji-Ojo’s resignation letter has been submitted at the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

In the letter, Tunji-Ojo explained that his resignation was necessitated by his appointment to serve Nigerians as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He noted that he had been chosen at a time when the country was in dire need of technocrats to help contribute their quota to the advancement and economic growth of the nation.

A part of the letter read, “Our dear country is in dire need of collaborative and concerted efforts that would engender the much-needed advancement to greater heights and I have been appointed to contribute my quota to achieve that enviable objective as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

While appreciating President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the country in his new role as a minister, Tunji-Ojo said he was prepared to give his best for the renewed hope and agenda of the present administration.

However it is expected that the letter will be read officially on the floor of the House the House resumes in September from it’s annual recess.

Prior to his appointment, the ministers-designate was elected for the second term to represent the Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

As a member of the National Assembly between 2019 and 2023, Tunji-Ojo served as the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger/Delta Affairs