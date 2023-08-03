Ministerial appointment: FCT indigenes hails Tinubu for nominating Hon. Jisalo

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT,have commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating one of their own,Hon. Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo for a ministerial appointment.

Recall that Jisalo was among the 19 ministerial nominees whose names were sent to the Senate on Wednesday for screening and possible confirmation by President Bola Tinubu.

He would be the first indigene of the nation’s capital city to ever be appointed into the Federal Executive Council by any president in Nigeria’s history.

Reacting to the development,the natives, operating under the aegis of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organization,AOIYEO, applauded president Tinubu for finding one of their indigenes worthy of being appointed as minister.

In a release signed by the president of the association, Commandant Isaac David ,the group said Tinubu’s action “actually proves that he is the best president for this country.”

The group said the FCT natives have been in a happy mood since the release of the name of Jisalo as one of the ministerial nominees by the president.

The indigenes who expressed appreciation to Tinubu and the government of the All Progressives Congress APC, recalled that since 1976, it would be the first time that Abuja original inhabitants “will have this great opportunity to be part of the Federal Executive Council,FEC.”

“Tinubu actually proves that he is the best for this country, because he happened to be the only and first president in the history of this country to have listened to our yearnings since 1976 ,when our people have been running from pillar to post against persecution, marginalization and right infringements. He has given us a rare sense of belonging, he has made a bold step to renew our hope in the unity and progress of the country”, the statement read.

The statement quoted the group as saying that the “people of FCT will forever remain grateful because president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown us that we are not second class citizens on our land by promptly restoring our political rights which has invariably given us hope that with him as president, the indigenes have begun a journey to be free from the age-long bondage of marginalization.”

The group, therefore solicited an unflinching support by all the inhabitants home and abroad for the success of the Tinubu-led federal government.

Meanwhile, the AOIYEO president, Commandant Isaac David has appealed

to Senators from northern extraction to stand in support of the nominee to scale through the hurdles of screening.

” FCT has only one senator, so it is important to solicit the support of senators to stand in support of our man,”he said.