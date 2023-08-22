Minister: Keyamo will deliver – APC chieftain, Uba Michael

Festus Keyamo (SAN)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Uba Michael has said the minister from Delta State, Festus Keyamo will deliver in the ministry he was assigned to.

Uba who also hails from the same locality in Delta congratulated Keyamo at the venue of his inauguration reception that was held on Monday.

He said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, having served as a Minister before is no longer a novice and knows what to do to get the job done.

Vanguard reports that Keymo was sworn in, on Monday, as the new Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development in the Bola Tinubu presidency.

Uba said, “Festus Keyamo has the required level of experience to deliver in the ministry he was assigned. We all saw how he fared when he served under the Buhari administration, and having been in the system already, this would not pose any challenge to him.

“I congratulate him and wish him all the best heading into his time in office.”

Olorogun Festus Keyamo was a former Minister of state, Labour and Employment.