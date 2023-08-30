Minister for Youth: Group roots for ex-APC Youth leader Fakai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Coalition of Socio-Political Group has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint the former All Progressive Congress (APC) Zonal National Youth Leader (North West), Abubakar Sadiq Fakai as the Minister for Youth Development.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the Chairman of the group, Comrade Musa Mohammed said Fakai, an indigene of Kebbi State “is the most competent and one with the technical know-how to occupy such a noble position, more so that he worked for Tinubu’s presidential victory in the North West.”

The group emphasized that Fakai played vital role in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as President of Nigeria, right from the primary election.

“Fakai has the capacity to take the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian youths. He has served both in private and public sectors. As a card carrying member of the APC, Fakai has been loyal, dedicated and committed to the party. Fakai also played a significant role in the successes recorded by APC nation-wide.”

“The Northern Coalition of Socio-Political Group also supported the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential election,” the group added.