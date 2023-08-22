Minister, Dangiwa tasked on affordable, cooperative housing

Dangiwa

The Association of Nigerian Tenants (ANT) has extended its congratulations to the newly appointed Minister of Housing, Prof. Ahmad Dangiwa on assuming this crucial role within the Nigerian new government.

The association also commended government’s decision in selecting a seasoned individual to lead the housing sector, and expresses optimism in the positive impact that Dangiwa will bring to the nation’s housing landscape.

In a press release by the association, signed by its National President, Ambassador. Dr. Edward Olutoke, it says that as an organization that champions the rights and interests of tenants across the country, it acknowledges the significance of this critical area in the lives of Nigerian citizens, particularly the poor and vulnerable segments of society.

According to him, ANTs emphasizes the pivotal role that affordable housing plays in fostering economic stability, social inclusion, and overall national development, saying; that in light of this, they look forward to the Minister’s strategic vision and innovative policies aimed at ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of socio-economic status, has access to safe, decent, and affordable housing options.

” We commend the Minister’s foresight in recognizing the importance of cooperative housing initiatives, which hold the potential to create sustainable and community-driven solutions. Such endeavors not only enhances the living conditions of residents but also contribute to the harmonious development of neighborhoods and communities at large.

The release further stated that the Association is ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Housing under Dangiwa’s leadership, offering insights, expertise, and support towards the realization of a housing sector that is equitable, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the people.

“As he embarks on this vital journey, we are confident that his wealth of experience and dedication will drive positive changes that will reverberate across the country. ANTs assures the Minister of our unwavering commitment to promoting dialogue, fostering understanding, and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being of tenants and homeowners alike.

“ANTs congratulates Prof. Dangiwa once again and eagerly awaits the transformation that his tenure promises to bring to the housing sector.”

The Association of Nigerian Tenants (ANTs) is a leading advocacy group dedicated to championing the rights and interests of tenants across Nigeria. With a commitment to promoting affordable housing, fostering tenant-landlord harmony, and advancing policy reforms, ANTs strives to create positive change within the housing sector and contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation. The association recently launched its flagship programme, Operation Don’t Die A Tenant with 60k12 Solution, a home ownership scheme that can make anybody own a decent and comfortable home or any other properties with as little as sixty thousand naira (N60,000)