Minister counsels State, LGs on adequate preparation against impending flood disaster

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, Friday, counseled State and Local Governments on adequate preparation against impending flood disaster as heavy rainfalls continue and rising level of River Benue and other water bodies

Utsev along with the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, gave the update on current water level and flooding during a media conference at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “Hydrological Observations: The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency has noted an increase in the volume of flow along the River Benue system, registering a flow level of 8.97 meters as of today.

“This is compared to a flow level of 8.80 meters on the same date in 2022.

“Meanwhile, the flow level on the River Niger system remains stable, with the level of the River Niger at Niamey, Niger Republic, standing at a normal level of 4.30 meters. Reports from inland dams including Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro also indicate a consistent flow regime.

“Situation at Lokoja: Despite the heightened flow volume along the River Benue system, the flow situation at the confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers in Lokoja, Kogi State, remains within normal parameters.

“The flow level at the monitoring station downstream of the confluence records 7.80 meters today, compared to 8.24 meters on the same date in 2022.

“Preparedness Measures: Recognizing Nigeria’s downstream position in relation to the nine-member countries of the Niger River Basin, it is important to acknowledge the period of heavy rainfall, flooding, and flood-related disasters that typically occur during July, August, September, and October. Dam water releases are integral to safeguarding dam integrity and mitigating flooding in adjacent communities.

“NIHSA has however maintained a professional and organizational relationship with Cameroon’s National Hydrological Services to exchange information on water releases.

“Call to Action: In light of the aforementioned factors, it is jmperative for all levels of government—federal, state, and local: To heighten the level of preparedness and deploy appropriate measures to minimize the potential impact of flooding during the peak of the rainy season.

“There should be sensitization of the general public by the States on the need for people living along the river banks to relocate to higher grounds during this peak period of rainfall.

“States and Local Governments should intensify efforts in clearing blocked drainages and also construct new ones where they do not exist.

“Removal of illegal structures constructed within the floodplains.

“The general public, especially road users, should desist from walking or driving through any pool of water or flood.

“As at today (Friday), there is no threat to lives and properties, especially those states that are contiguous to Rivers Niger and Benue.”