Minister: APC youths seek confirmation of Danladi

..Call on Tinubu to Intervene in Screening of ‘Eminently Qualified’ Nominee

The APC Progressive Youth Alliance have restated their backing for Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi’s confirmation as Minister.

They made this know in a media briefing held in Jabi, Abuja.

Addressing journalists, Ambassador Joseph Awolowo Perekeme appealed to party leader and President Bola Tinubu to look into Danladi’s security screening given his leadership record. As Taraba’s sole Ministerial nominee, the former lawmaker will ably represent citizens’ interests, he asserted.

Citing Danladi’s executive and legislative pedigree, Perekeme argued he merits reconsideration based on navigation of sectoral complexities. “From governance to polls, Danladi has shown commitment to APC’s vision. Fairness demands thorough re-evaluation,” he said.

The coordinator recalled Danladi’s pivotal role in electing the current administration through lobbying delegates nation-wide. “He gave his all. Now is time for requisite reward and quality representation,” Perekeme noted.

During sessions, Danladi displayed policy acumen befitting an inclusive cabinet. The Senate will gain from an informed person.

As inauguration nears, the Alliance urged President Buhari to confer a suitable portfolio on Danladi for leveraging expertise. Tarabans anticipate impactful advocacy through their choice, corroborating APC progress agenda.

The Youths maintained hopes for integrity in the confirmation exercise and Asiwaju Tinubu’s mediation. With qualified candidates, inclusive governance will better address citizens’ priorities