Miners to Tinubu, call state to order on banning mining activities

….we’re unnecessarily victimized, actions subvert constitution-Miners boss

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

As the solid minerals sector remains strategic to galvanize the economy, miners under the auspices of the Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, have cried to President Bola Tinubu, to call State Governors to order over incessant bans placed on mining activities.

Speaking with Vanguard over recent developments at the State level in the mining sector, the National President, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, yesterday, said it has become a major issue affecting the solid minerals sector following the arrest, jailing and banning activities of miners over some issues that are not really connected to miners who are always accused of insecurity challenges.

He said the ban on mining activities is tantamount to some State Governors subverting the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as far as the Exclusive Legislative List is concerned.

He said: “The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, through the Minister of Solid Minerals Development should exercise a bold political will to tame our state governments within their constitutional boundaries in mining regulations.”

He further stated that this is the time to really equip the Mines Inspectorate Department of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development for effective enforcement of the law instead yo allow State Governors take laws into their hands.

“The government should also improve the human and logistic capacities of the Mines Inspectorate Department of the Ministry and MIREMCOs in order to properly address the environmental and illegal mining concerns in the sector, which are always the excuses of the state governments”, he said

Meanwhile, he called for the setting up of Mines Surveillance Teams to address issues of insecurity.

“The Mines Surveillance Teams set up for each state should also be reactivated and empowered, possibly with the assistance of the state governments, to address the issue of insecurity.

“In this wise, the operations will flow in line with constitutional and legal provisions”, he added.