Miners raise alarm over insecurity, beg FG for protection

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake

***advocates fair, adequate market for it’s members

By David Odama, LAFIA

National Artisanal and Small Scale Mining Cooperative Society has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently tackle the security challenges confronting its members across the country to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

This is even as the artisanal has called on the FG to set up fair and proper marketplace parameters for artisanal miners to sell their products at appropriate prices without being cheated by potential buyers, some of whom are foreigners.

President of the cooperative society, Alhaji Abdullahi Dantasidi, made the appeal in a statement signed by him and made available to Journalists in Nasarawa State.

According to Alhaji Dantasidi, despite being the the first explorers of mineral resources in mining sites across the country, artisanal miners face several hazards in the discharge of their duties such as security, health and environmental hazards, calling on the president to address the challenges for the good of the country.

“Our members are exposed to different manners of health and environmental hazards, insecurity threats among others because of the nature of the job and the location of the mining sites which are often in the deep forests.

“This appeal to you sir to take proactive action over the health, the safety of artisanal miners and the environmental situations in mining sites where they ply their trade by providing has become imperative to help provide safety kits and adequate security to my members”.

“An improved synergy between government and artisanal miners will go a long way in boosting the output of the sector and open doors of prosperity and fruitful engagement for both parties.

“This will not only be beneficial to all stakeholders in the sector but also lay a solid foundation for the younger generation who may indicate interest in the mining sector,” he said.

“Lack of adequate support from previous administrations had led to huge losses with regards to income generated revenue, adequate skilled manpower among others hence the call on President Tinubu to embrace a different approach on artisanal miners”.

“Your Excellency, we are not illegal miners. We are artisanal miners and with your support we can achieve a lot for the country. We have the adequate manpower to make the solid minerals sector a huge revenue generator for the federal government,” he said.

While congratulating the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake

for his appointment, pledged to work closely to achieve President Tinubu’s administration’s set goals in the mining sector, The miners urge the Minister to create avenues for both government officials, critical stakeholders to interface with artisanal miners on issues and challenges they face while carrying out their duties.