Miners condemn alleged State govts’ abuse of Mining Act, illegal action

….decry alleged invasion, jailing of registered mining company’s staff by Taraba govt

….demand Tinubu’s plan for mining sector

By Gabriel Ewepu

MINERS under the auspices of Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Tuesday, condemned alleged State Government’s abuse of Mining Act 2007 and Mining Regulations 2011.

The National President, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, stated this in an address at a press conference, while expressing displeasure over alleged invasion and jailing of registered mining company’s staff by Taraba State Government’s task force.

Ayanleke said: “While we appreciate the ambitions of the new leaderships in our various states to accelerate socioeconomic development, leveraging on the nature’s endowments within their domains, it is of no less importance to pursue these ambitions within all extant constitutional and legal frameworks in order not to breed anarchy and constitutional crisis that may render their efforts and those of the national government unproductive.

“Not quite long after the swearing-in of the new governors that the mining industry started witnessing an avalanche of Executive Orders, banning mining activities in some states like Ebonyi, Osun, Enugu, Cross River, Taraba and others.

“Taraba State Government went as far as setting up a Task Force on illegal mining and deforestation with full authority to arrest, summarily prosecute and sentence anyone found culpable under its own laws.

“Miners Association of Nigeria, as the umbrella body of operators and investors in the solid minerals sector value-chain, has never been, neither would it be, in support of illegal mining operations under any guise. And our resolve to ensure a sanitized mining environment is the reason and motivation for our active collaborations with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and its agencies over the years, in the overall interest of our national economy.

“We are, however, of the belief and conviction, that the issue of illegality in the system must be appraised and confronted in the whole. A situation where a group of stakeholders is being stigmatized as the perpetrators of illegality by the holders of coercive machinery of state, is totally unacceptable.

“Section 44(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and section 1(1) of the Nigeria Minerals and Mining Act (NMMA), 2007, place the ownership of mineral resources and mining regulations in Exclusive Legislative List with enough provisions to address the socioeconomic and environmental concerns of the lower tiers of government.

“By the various provisions of the above instruments, the Federal Government, through her appropriate agencies, is saddled with the oversight responsibility on any mining and minerals related issues; including, but not limited to, mining titles administration.

“Drawing from the above, Taraba State Government, or any other state/local governments for that matter, does not have the competence to determine the legality of any operator; such competence resides with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development or any of its agencies, saddled with the various regulatory functions.

“For instance, among the 48 so-called illegal miners now in jail in Taraba State, there are seven members of staff of a company with valid Mining Lease, whose operational site was invaded by operatives of the Task Force.

“The company in question is one of our members by name AAY INTERNATIONAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED, with a valid Mining Lease of 25years tenor and huge investment in exploration, equipment and human capital development.

“While not being apathetic to the revenue generation drive of our State Governments, it is advisable that they be more guided by the rule of law which they have put themselves under oath to uphold and defend.

“In upholding the rule of law, the NMMA, 2007 and the Mining Regulations, 2011, made enough provisions for special vehicles that can be explored by the lower tiers of government and mining communities to benefit from the exploration of the mineral endowments within their domains and contribute to conversations around policy issues for environmental sustainability of mining activities.”

However, the miners’ boss, pointed out that, “The import of this conference is not to vilify or wage war against any state government; it is rather part of our advocacy to draw attention to a critical governance impediment militating against the solid minerals sector as a veritable option in the government economic diversification agenda.

“A nation yearning to fill the investment gaps in developing her natural endowments to boost her economic growth cannot afford to treat the few audacious local investors in the way our state actors are going about it and expect a different result.”

He also appealed to both Federal and State Governments to respect the constitution and not to take laws into their hands at the detriment of the economy and livelihood of Nigerians.

“It is on this note that we hereby appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), to call our state governments to order by honoring their oath to defend and uphold the Constitution of the nation in order to engender an atmosphere of mining best practices so that local investors can contribute their quotas to the economic development of the country and open windows for foreign investments”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the miners demanded Tinubu to rollout his plan for the sector.as a direction for operators of the sector.

“In conclusion, the Miners Association of Nigeria will like to make a clarion call to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the need to come up with the agenda of his administration on the solid minerals sector.

“At a time when the whole world is thinking green energy and with our huge endowments in minerals needed to be among global actors, Nigeria could not afford to help other nations develop their industries through mass exportation of our solid minerals raw, while our citizens wallow in poverty.

“It is time our government takes a cue from the initiative of our founding fathers, who invited technologies that turned our agricultural resources into huge industrial development with attendant wealth creation in the post-independence First Republic.

“On our part as a body of investors and operators, we shall reach out to the new administration with a blueprint of our contributions to a mining regime that will support the economic diversification agenda in pragmatic terms”, he added.