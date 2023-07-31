Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

JOS—The Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, yesterday, in Jos Plateau, said it had recovered 130 illegal weapons in the state and other areas of its joint operation.

The Commander of Operations, Major-General Abdusalam Abubakar, disclosed this when he handed over the recovered weapons to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NCCSALW, informing that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches were used in the recovery of the weapons.

According to him, “our troops have remained resolute in checkmating all forms of crime and violence; troops have equally maintained an offensive posture, conducting several kinetic operations, leading to huge recovery of illegal weapons. On the whole, the operational success recorded by troops of OPSH led to the recovery of 130 small arms and light weapons from criminal elements.

“Out of the number, we have 29 dane guns, 53 fabricated revolver rifles, 14 AK-47 rifles, one English pistol, 21 locally fabricated pistols, one G3 rifle and eight locally fabricated AK-47 rifles.

“Others are nine Harris Burg pistols, two locally fabricated SMG, 28 AK-47 and three locally fabricated magazines, one RPG7 tube, four RPG7 rockets with chargers, 1,522 rounds of ammunitions and 500 rounds of 9mm ammunitions, among others.”

Receiving the illegal weapons, the North-Central Coordinator of NCCSALW, Major.-General Hamza Bature, lauded the efforts of OPSH in tackling insecurity in the state.

He said: “This is the second time OPSH is handing over recovered illegal weapons to us and we commend them for this effort. If one weapon is recovered from an unauthorised person, it means several lives have been saved.”