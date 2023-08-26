Military neutralise 23 terrorists, apprehend 137 suspects, rescue 41 in 9 weeks

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops fighting to rid the nation of criminal elements across the country have seized a total of 682,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 70,950 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 23,250 litres of DPK from oil thieves, all amounting to an estimated sum of N414,39milliin in the Niger Delta

Also, during the operations, the military neutralized 23 terrorists and arrested 138 criminals including kidnappers, terrorist informants and oil theft perpetrators while troops rescued a total of 41 kidnapped hostages.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba said, “Additionally, 231 terrorist and their families surrendered to troops comprising 25 adult males, 63 adult females and 143 children surrendered”.

“Troops recovered a total number of 41 weapons and 300 assorted kinds of ammunition made up of 14 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special ammo, one PKT gun, one LMG, 2 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, 3 locally fabricated rifle, 2 Dane guns, one pistol, and 2 locally made long barrel guns.

“Additionally, troops recovered are one AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 AK47 magazine, one magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 239 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62 NATO, 44 rounds of PKT, 5 rounds of 9mm ammo and 6 cartridges.

Giving further details, Gen Buba said, “In the North East troops neutralized 22 terrorists, arrested 10 terrorists and rescued 13 hostages.

“231 combatant fighters with families comprising of 25 adult males, 63 adult females and 143 children surrendered to troops. Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the adult females is Mary Nkeki, a missing Chibok Schl girl in Ser No 55 Chibok Girls poster.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized one terrorist, arrested 9 suspects and rescued 6 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 14 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one locally fabricated AK47 rifle, one pump action magnum gun and one mobile phone. Troops also,

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke recovered one locally fabricated pistol loaded with 2 cartridges, one locally made pistol and 2 cartridges.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized one terrorist and recovered 2 AK47 rifles. Troops arrested 5 suspected terrorists and rescued 13 kidnapped hostages.

“On 22 August 2023, troops acted on HUMINT on the movement of bandits in Talata Mafara LGA of Zamfara State ambushed the terrorist and made contact. Following a firefight, troops neutralized 2 bandits and others fled. Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles and 4 motorcycles.

“The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted air interdiction at terrorist kingpin Kamilu Buzaru’s enclave in Danmusa LGA and at terrorists’ hideout at Ungwan Goga forest in Faskari LGA of Katsina. Consequently, the targets were acquired and attacked with rockets dislocating the terrorists and damaging their structures.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch in fighting patrols to Chikun LGA of Kaduna State neutralized terrorists and dislodged terrorists with high grade of injuries in Chikun LGA. Troops also recovered arms and ammunition.

“In the course of the operations, troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, one AK47 rifle loaded with 5 rounds, 199 rounds of 7.62mm special and 6 AK47 rifle magazines. Troops also neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 2 and rescued 8 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed illegal refining sites and arrested perpetrators. Troops recovered 228,900 l of stolen crude oil, 46,300 l of illegally refined AGO and 23,250 l of DPK

“Troops arrested suspected criminals in Udim, Nemne and Obanliku LGAs of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River States respectively. Troops also neutralized notorious militants in Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River State.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 21 dugout pits, 14 boats, 56 storage tanks, 6 vehicles, 50 cooking ovens, 5 MCs, 3 pumping machine and 15 illegal refining sites.

“Troops of Operation Ufoka neutralized 2 criminals, arrested 43 IPOB/ESN criminals and rescued 8 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops conducted raid operations and arrested suspected criminals in Umuahia and Bende LGA of Abia State. The offensive fighting patrols led to rescue of kidnapped hostages and arrest of notorious criminals in Umunneochi, Oguta and Orumba of Anambra and Imo States respectively.

“Troops raided a village in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State leading to the arrest of 10 internet fraudsters. Troops recovered 8 laptops, 14 mobile phones, one power bank and one wireless Close Circuit Television (CCTV).

“Troops recovered 4 locally fabricated pistols, 5 rounds of 9mm ammo, one empty case of 12.7mm ammo, 2 cartridges, one knife, 17 mobile phones, 8 laptops, 7 cutlasses, a pair of canvas, one belt, one CCTV one jungle hat, a bag and the sum of Two Thousand Naira (₦2,000.00).”