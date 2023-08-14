Military junta: AU meets on Niger coup

The African Union said it has convened a meeting in bid to proffer a lasting solution to the long-running Niger political crisis.

The Union disclosed this in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday.

According to the statement, the Peace & Security Council of the Union met to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it.

The meeting was initiated following the coup on July 26 that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

At #AUHQ: Update on the Situation in #Niger: #AU Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in #Niger and the efforts to address it. Meeting chaired by Amb. @willynyamitwe of #Burundi and #PSC Chair of the Month..

The meeting was taking place at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, it said.

Those attending include AU Commission chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat as well as representatives from Niger and the West African bloc ECOWAS.

Faki decried the reported poor conditions of Bazoum’s detention, calling his treatment at the hands of coup leaders “unacceptable.”