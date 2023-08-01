Messi now taking English lessons – Inter Miami teammate Rob Taylor

By Ayobami Okerinde

Rob Taylor, teammate of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has revealed that the Argentine star is taking English lessons to help him adapt at his new club.

Messi who has never granted an interview in English, having played for Spanish and French clubs, joined Inter Miami in the summer after his contract at PSG expired.

The Argentine signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club and spoke in Spanish to the fans present.

Reacting to Messi’s move to the club, Taylor told Skysport that Messi is learning English, although the level isn’t great yet.

“I’m taking Spanish lessons, and he’s taking English lessons. Still, the conversation level isn’t great, but on the field, it’s different.

“I feel like football is a language where if you link up with someone, you don’t necessarily have to speak the same language; you just play well together.”

The midfielder also commended the World Cup winner for his style of play.

“I’ve watched him play all my life at the highest level, and now, to play with him and to be in the same team as him is crazy. You watch him train and play every day and try and learn from him.”