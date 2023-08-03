Messi hits brace as Inter Miami beats Orlando City in Leagues Cup

By Efosa Taiwo

Lionel Messi on Wednesday night continued his iconic start to life in Inter Miami CF after scoring twice in a 3-1 Leagues Cup win over host Orlando City SC to guide his team to the round of 16 in the inaugural competition.

Messi set the tone for victory after volleying home Robert Taylor’s lofted ball into the box past Orlando’s Pedro Gallese for an early lead and his fourth goal in the Leagues Cup.

Orlando drew level 10 minutes later with César Araujo ensuring that his side remain alive in the game.

The second half kicked off with as much intensity as Josef Martínez drew a foul in the area from Orlando’s Antônio Carlos to procure a penalty for his side.

Messi deferred to his Miami teammate on the spot kick, allowing the former Atlanta United striker to do the honors and restore the home side’s lead.

Shortly after, Messi scored his fifth goal since joining Miami, volleying home another close strike to seal the victory as Martinez provided the assist with a deft chip back across the top of the six-yard box.