Messi, Haaland nominated for UEFA Player of the Year award

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lionel Messi has been nominated alongside Man City’s duo of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne for the 2022–23 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Messi scored four goals and made four assists in seven games for PSG as they crashed out in the round of 16 last season. He led Argentina to their World Cup success in December 2022.

Erling Haaland scored the first goal in the 5-4 penalty shootout win over Sevilla in the Super Cup on Wednesday. The Norwegian scored 12 goals to finish as the top scorer last season as City won the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Belgium Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was also instrumental to City’s success last season. The 31-year-old scored two goals and made seven assists for the ‘Cityzens’.

Pep Guardiola, Luciano Spalletti, and Simeone Inzaghi made the nominee list for the UEFA Coach of the Year award.

The winners will be announced at the UEFA Champions League draw on August 31.