Mercy Johnson to sue firm over alleged breach of intellectual property right

By Henry Ojelu

Ace Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has threatened to sue a beauty brand and business owners using her intellectual property and image without her authorisation.

The actress also announced the end of her endorsement deal with Zandas Beauty and Fragrance International Industries Limited.

Mrs Johnson-Okojie in a statement through her lawyer, Mr Prince Nwafuru of The Law Suite (a law firm based in Lekki Phase 1 Lagos), noted that her endorsed deal with Zandas ended in October 2022 and warned of legal action for the continuous use of her image to market products of the company.

The statement read: “We are solicitors to Mrs. Johnson-Okojie and have her instructions to issue this statement in order to inform the public that our client is no longer a brand ambassador for Zandas Beauty and Fragrance International Industries Limited.

“This statement has become necessary to set the records straight and ensure that the unsuspecting public are not deceived or misled on the account of misrepresentation by Zandas.

“While it is correct that our client was once a Brand Ambassador for Zandas, the contractual relationship between our client and Zandas terminated on October 22, 2022.

“As such, Zandas no longer has the legal right or license to use the image, pictures, video and sound recording of our client to market and promote its Zandas Kiddieteenz and other Zandas products after October 22 2022.

“While efforts have been made to ensure that Zandas desists from using the images, video and sound recordings to promote and market its products which could give the public the (false) impression that our client is still a brand ambassador of the company, Zandas has failed to yield to our client’s legitimate request.”