Men in Army uniform robbed, killed my aide, Senator Adeola raises alarm

By Henry Umoru

THE Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West, has raised alarm that soldiers of the Nigeria Army operating at checkpoints around Ikeja axis of Lagos State robbed and killed his senior aide, Adeniyi Oluwatosin Sanni, in the early hours of Saturday August 5, 2023.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Senator Adeola said: “Recall that the bereaved senator had earlier stated that information available to him on the circumstances indicates that Mr. Sanni was stopped at a checking point around Ojodu- Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by ‘security agents’ who asked him to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through a call to his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp.

”It was gathered that the wife called a while later and the late Mr. Sanni told him that soldiers are still checking the vehicle’s paper. That was the last she heard from her husband and the body of Mr. Sanni, ridden with bullets, was later discovered at Toyota Bus Stop area of Oshodi, close to a military barrack.

“In an update about the investigation of the murder and armed robbery by the Nigerian Police Force, through a statement issued in Abuja, Senator Adeola stated that he is of the firm believe, based on available facts at the disposal of the Police, that his aide was killed by a syndicate of soldiers operating under the newly deployed Commander of 9 Brigade, Ikeja Cantonment of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Nsikan John Edet, through mounting of checkpoints and robbing of lone occupants of cars.”

Senator Adeola called on the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, to direct the fishing out of the killers of his aide for further investigation, prosecution and justice for the deceased as a pattern of killings and armed robbery has been established against soldiers mounting late night checkpoints around Ikeja with similar unreported incidences in recent times.

“Till date, the black Toyota Camry of Mr. Sanni, his phones and other valuables are yet to be recovered.”