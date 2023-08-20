Men can’t take eyes off my big boobs – Motunrayo Oluwakemi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful and well-endowed Nollywood Actress and movie producer, Motunrayo Oluwakemi a.k.a Motunrayotohset, who is wrapping up plans on the premiere of her new movie production, Atunida 2 is one of the rising stars doing Nollywood proud with their beauty and acting prowess.

In a chat with Potpourri the actress shares some of her experiences with men, pointing out that it is pathetic how actresses are perceived by men and the society at large.

“I think the most challenging aspect of being an actress is the way people perceive us. The untrue assumptions are quite disturbing. Some people classify actresses as “runs girls” (prostitutes) in disguise and I think it is not appropriate to have such thoughts. For instance, I recently bought a new SUV and some people were quick to say it was my sugar daddy that bought it for me. It’s unfortunate that people do think we can’t do good things in life through our sweat and without men. Aside from acting, I have a wine and jewelry store.

“I am equally a producer, having produced five interesting movies: Rinsola Oloko Meta, Eleda, Elegbenla and Atunida 1 and 2. Essentially, I have learnt a lot of lessons in the industry,” she said.

Speaking on some of her experiences with men, Motunrayo narrated: “Sometime ago, I was in Dubai and one of my fans got to know about it. He then sent me a message on social media, asking me to name my price. I was furious and asked him what he meant by that. He said I should understand what he meant, that he wanted to send me some money to come over and spend some time with him, I blocked him immediately. I am busty but then I know the only thing my male fans like about me is my boobs. They can’t just get their eyes off it,” she added.

The Owo, Ondo State-born actress who is an OND graduate of Business Administration from the Lagos State Polytechnic started acting in 2008.

Speaking on the challenges she faced while starting out, she said she experienced both the ups and downs in the industry but she remained unshaken because of her passion for acting.

“I joined the movie industry in 2008 through Afeez Owo Group (Double A Entertainment). Getting into the movie industry was not a walk in the park for me. When I first came into the industry in 2009, the competition between actresses was much but I thank God I am still alive and doing well for myself.

The delectable actress will soon be screening her new movie; ATUNIDA 2 which was produced due to the yearnings of her fans after the success recorded by the Part 1 of the movie.