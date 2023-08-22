Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill, others lead 2023 Global Citizen Fest headliners

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson are among the performers of this year’s Global Citizen Festival, set to take place on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 23rd.

José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste, Governor Helder Barbalho and State Secretary for Indigenous People Puyr Tembé from the Brazilian State of Pará will also address the event, which is hosted by international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, Sophia Bush, and renowned advocates Barbie Izquierdo, Deja Foxx, Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Jerome Foster II, Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, Sophia Kianni, Pashtana Durrani, and Wangari Kuria are also set to participate at the event, which will be broadcast live around the world.

In 1990, according to the World Bank, two billion people were living in extreme poverty. Years of unified action on a global scale saw that number reduced to less than 650 million by 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, for the first time in a generation, extreme poverty is on the rise, threatening to undermine decades of progress.

This year’s Global Citizen Festival campaign is laser-focused on urging governments to take action and address the systemic issues perpetuating extreme poverty.

Issues include The UK Government and Labor Opposition to release a time-bound plan for delivering on the £11.6 billion in climate financing pledged at COP26 in Glasgow; The Government of Canada to continue championing women and girls by pledging to fund vital health services through UNFPA;

The Government of Australia to rejoin the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and equip smallholder farmers across the Pacific and the world to combat the global food crisis; and governments everywhere to stop repression of advocates, and take necessary steps to promote freedom of speech and protect them.

Tickets to the 2023 Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by joining the movement and taking action on the Global Citizen app or at globalcitizen.org.

Head of Music, Entertainment and Artist Relations, Global Citizen, Katie Hill, SVP, said, “We’re thrilled to join forces with these passionate artists and advocates to call for urgent action to address the climate crisis, demand equity for women and girls and disrupt the cycles holding people in extreme poverty.

“This year’s campaign is driving a record number of actions from global citizens around the world, and we’re grateful to this year’s performers and presenters for leveraging their voices and joining us on the Great Lawn on September 23.”

“Extreme poverty, hunger and food insecurity threaten lives and health. The call for action is crystal clear: We need to increase investments in climate-robust, small-scale food production. Growth in agriculture is the most efficient way to create jobs, fight poverty and combat hunger.

Norwegian Minister of International Development, Ms Anne Beathe Tvinnereim stated, “The Global Citizen Festival is important to mobilise more people and more investments in reaching the world’s Common Goals – our Sustainable Development Goals.

President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah added, “As part of its mandate, Afreximbank is proud to support Global Citizen in its efforts to address the issue of extreme poverty by advocating for a more just and equitable global financing system that would pave the way for increased collaboration between the Bank and African Diaspora communities.”