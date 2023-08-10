Meet Graceboy, 17-year-old genius building trading institution in Africa

Introducing Ufuoma Segbuyota, a remarkable 17-year-old visionary who is changing the face of Africa trading industry.

He is driving the development of one of the biggest trading institutions on the continent with unmatched inventiveness and resolve.

Ufuoma Segbuyota, often known as “Graceboy,” is a young trader and businessman who serves as the CTO and co-founder of Zedapex Academy, with the potential to grow into a titan in the African trading education sector.

The organisation is about to expand into other areas of Nigeria, where it currently has three flourishing offices.

Distinguished co-founders Ejiro Segbuyota, or “Dchessking,” who serves as CEO, and Jacqueline Senghor, who is the savvy COO, comprise Ufuoma’s dynamic team.

Apart from his skill in trading, Ufuoma Segbuyota is an exceptional mathematician. His proficiency goes well beyond trade, as seen by his outstanding results in the 2022 JAMB exam, when he scored an astounding 304.

At Caleb University, where he is presently studying Computer Science, Ufuoma consistently maintains a first-class GPA.

Graceboy said, “Our journey began long ago, meticulously laying the foundation required to empower traders,” in response to a question concerning Zedapex’s distinctive influence.

“We support a real, genuine, and straightforward paradigm of high-quality education that shuns false narratives. There’s no denying the aura of excellence and our well-established procedure.”

Get ready to see the legacy of Ufuoma Segbuyota, a trailblazer whose vision and commitment have the potential to completely change the face of African trading industry and beyond.