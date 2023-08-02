Medical doctors in C-River embark on street protest over kidnap of member

Doctors

By Emma Una, CALABAR

MEDICAL doctors in Cross River State, yesterday, took to the streets to demand the immediate release of one of their members, Prof. Ekanem Ephraim, who has been in captivity for three weeks.

The doctors dressed in medical overalls marched despite the downpour led by the Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, in Cross River State, Dr. Felix Archibong.

The doctors, who have been on strike since the kidnap of Dr Ephraim displayed placards with different messages such as: “Set Cross River free from strangle hold of kidnappers”, “Free all persons held captives by kidnappers,” among others to display their anger why they should be the target of kidnappers.

They marched from the General Hospital, Calabar to the governor’s temporary office at Dan Archibong Lodge, a distance of about three kilometres under early morning rain only to meet the absence of Governor Bassey Otu, who is out of the state.

The doctors then proceeded to the Cross River House of Assembly, where they had audience with the Speaker, Mr. Elvert Ayambem.

At the Assembly, Archibong told the Speaker that doctors in the state have been made target of ransom extortion by hoodlums, who have continually kidnapped members because they see doctors as cash cows.

“For the past 19 days, Prof. Ephraim, a grandmother in her 60s, has been held in the forest under torrential rain by heartless fellows, who want to extort money from her.

“We are tired of going through this kind of situation by people, who come to us for treatment when they fall sick. Is it because we have chosen to stay back in Cross River to render our services to the people that we are being subjected to this inhuman treatment?”

He called on the government to expedite effort to facilitate the release of the woman and others in captivity to avoid their death in captivity.

“We shall keep the protest on the street and continue to come here until our member is set free from captivity.”

Mr. Ayambem, the Speaker told the doctors to exercise patience while efforts were being made to rescue their member from captivity.

“Efforts are being put in place to acquire sophisticated gadgets to beef up security in the state to ensure that in the next six months, situations like this would not take place again in our state.”