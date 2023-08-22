Mc Charlene storms Bergen, Norway to host Afro Energy party

By Rita Okoye

Fast-rising MC, hostess and hype queen, MC Charlene is set to host the highly anticipated, “Afro Energy – Back to School Party” at the prestigious Bergen Internasionale Kulturesenter in Bergen, Norway on Saturday the 26th of August 2023.

The highly talented, Camrounian born MC, who recently inked a management deal with Cole Management Services LTD, founded Afro Energy World Entertainment in August 2022 and since then, she has hosted several Afrocentric gigs in Norway, that have become the most talked-about raves in the European country, that has music enthusiasts anticipating for weeks.

A serial entreprenuer, MC Charlene is also the CEO of Sweat Like This Fitness (SLT), a dance fitness company, which also retails fitnesss accessories, where she hosts periodic Afrozumba classes.

She brings the same brand of energy and excitment from her fitness regimen into her hosting ensemble, which sets her apart from the rest and ensures that fans have a fun time at her events.

The Afro Energy “Back To School” Party will also feature the talents of DJ Nice from Finland and DJ Supreme.