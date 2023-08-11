Mayaki lauds Akpabio for Promoting transparency, accountability

Senate President, Akpabio

The Country Director for Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa,Mr. John Mayaki has commended the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for Promoting transparency and accountability in government.

Mayaki made this known yesterday in Abuja during a press Conference, noting that ” This press conference has been organized to extend commendation and recognition to Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his significant contribution towards promoting transparency and accountability in government. Through his recent act of disclosing Senators’ recess allowance on live television, Mr. Akpabio has exemplified his commitment to these crucial principles that underpin effective governance.

“Akpabio’s consistent advocacy for transparency and accountability has garnered admiration within the government sphere. His decision to disclose the recess allowance is not merely an instance of transparency but an establishment of a noteworthy precedent, building a bridge of trust between our esteemed officials and the citizens they serve.



“In a time when the populace demands increased transparency and accountability from their representatives, Mr. Akpabio’s action is a beacon of optimism. This step harmonizes seamlessly with the principles of good governance and responds adeptly to the public’s call for leadership responsibility.

“By disseminating this information openly, Mr. Akpabio has demonstrated his commitment to the transparency that our legislative process rightfully merits. The timing of this move is particularly pertinent, considering the challenges posed by misinformation and skepticism prevailing in our society. His action serves as a resounding reminder of the critical value of transparency in public service.



“We must firmly grasp that transparency is the foundation upon which good governance stands. It plays an integral role in nurturing public trust and confidence within our democratic institutions. The willingness of officials to divulge financial arrangements speaks volumes about their credibility and accountability. Mr. Akpabio’s choice to disclose the recess allowance is a reflection of his leadership and integrity, illuminating a path for all public servants to follow.



“In calling for accountability, I extend an appeal to all officials to emulate Mr. Akpabio’s path. Transparency should illuminate the way for all elected representatives, acting as a principle that empowers our democracy and guides citizens in making well-informed decisions about the governance of their nation.



“To our fellow Nigerian citizens, I urge you to maintain your active involvement and hold your elected officials accountable. Through sustained participation and unrelenting advocacy for transparency, we collectively wield the power to construct a government that is both responsive and accountable to our collective needs.



“Let us remember that the journey toward a more transparent government is one that we tread together. By recognizing Mr. Akpabio’s unwavering dedication to transparency and accountability, we send a powerful message that these principles are the bedrock of a thriving society. I encourage Mr. Akpabio to continue championing these principles throughout his tenure. The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa anticipates forthcoming initiatives that will continue to nurture openness and trust within our government”.