Matawalle’s appointment holds dire consequences for criminals — Aide

By Fortune Eromosele

The Spokesperson to the Minister of State for Defense, Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura has said following Bello Matawalle’s appointment, dire consequences await criminals who have chosen to shed blood and distort peace in the country.

Kaura stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday night, where he assured Nigerians that Matawalle would vigorously uphold the nation’s values and principles.

He said, “With the aim of settling the nomadic Fulanis to reduce conflicts resulting in loss of lives and property involving them and other communities, Matawalle’s appointment as Defence Minister is an apt choice, and it bodes ill for criminals and crime.

“He will work towards strengthening our defense forces, fostering international cooperation, and securing our borders. His visionary leadership will undoubtedly elevate our defense sector.

“Matawalle was the first and only governor to initiate the RUGA settlement for Fulanis, complete with amenities like schools, hospitals, markets, and police stations, providing them with modern pastures, improved grass feeds, and means for livestock maintenance”.

Kaura expressed confidence that under Matawalle’s guidance, the defense sector would make substantial progress.

He praised Matawalle’s dedication, extensive knowledge, and work ethic, deeming him the ideal candidate for this critical position.

“I have personally witnessed his commitment to our nation. His unwavering dedication ensures citizens’ safety and security” he noted.

Kaura further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Matawalle, saying that the appointment not only showcases Matawalle’s exceptional leadership qualities but also reflects Tinubu’s discernment in selecting individuals capable of positively impacting the country.